Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreaks Over at Abbotsford’s Menno Home

Surrey/Abbotsford – Fraser Health is sharing the following information about COVID-19 outbreaks in the region:

Long term care:

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Menno Home in Abbotsford and The Harrison at Elim Village in Surrey.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations.

Community:

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Surrey Emergency Response Centre after finding evidence of COVID-19 transmission among staff and clients.

To date, two staff members and 24 clients at the centre have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health is screening staff and clients, and case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate. In partnership with the Fraser Health Mental Health and Substance Use team, Fraser Health Public Health is working with the site on their COVID-19 mitigation strategies and infection control measures.

At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.