chillTV – A Sponsor of the 2021 Rotary Christmas Card Program for Chilliwack Bowls of Hope

Chilliwack – chillTV of Chilliwack has agreed to be a sponsor of the 2021 Rotary Christmas Card Program!

chillTV will be providing a cash donation of $2500 and in kind donation of $7500 in media services to help drive the 2021 campaign!

All proceeds for the Rotary Christmas Card program, net of printing go to their new partner the Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society, benefiting children in need, in Chilliwack!

chillTV is thrilled with these new partnerships and look forward to an exciting 2021! If you’re interested in our 2021 Christmas Card Program, please PM chillTV at news@chilltv.ca or fvn@shaw.ca