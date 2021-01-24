BC Community Bat Program is Asking You to Report Bat Sightings – White Noise Syndrome Hurting Species

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Watersheds Coalition have put out the call that BC Bat Researchers Need Your Help.

Bat sightings have been reported over the last week in South Surrey, and researchers are trying to determine if white nose syndrome (WNS) is the cause.

The BC Community Bat Program is asking residents of Delta, Surrey/White Rock, Langley, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack to report any bat sightings and retain any dead bats for retrieval by the program to determine if WNS is spreading into BC.

Bat sightings can be reported on the BC Community Bat Program website at https://bcbats.ca/index.php/got-bats/report-your-bats or by calling 1-855-922-2287 ext. 23.