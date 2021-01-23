Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce Champion Awards (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce in partnership with 89.5 The Drive, Around Chilliwack, CEPCO, Culture co.,Next Level Financial, Star 98.3 and Black Press are very excited to announce the Winners of the 2020 Chilliwack Champion awards.

The Most Innovative Decades Bakery

Excellence in Collaboration Chilliwack Bowls of Hope

Outstanding Support Ann Davis Transition Society

Community Advocate Cory Silbernagel

Inspiring Leader Amber Price

Front Line Hero Robert Beisher