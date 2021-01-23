Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce Champion Awards (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce in partnership with 89.5 The Drive, Around Chilliwack, CEPCO, Culture co.,Next Level Financial, Star 98.3 and Black Press are very excited to announce the Winners of the 2020 Chilliwack Champion awards.
The Most Innovative Decades Bakery
Excellence in Collaboration Chilliwack Bowls of Hope
Outstanding Support Ann Davis Transition Society
Community Advocate Cory Silbernagel
Inspiring Leader Amber Price
Front Line Hero Robert Beisher
