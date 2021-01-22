Village of Harrison Starts 2021 with Plenty of Business and Improvements

Harrison – The Village of Harrison finished 2020 with COVID concerns, but also addressed the Lagoon. The fountain project for the lagoon was approved and installed.

The heated meeting about spending was in September and the November project was lit up. The FVN story is here.

2021 started with the Monday meeting and with Council’s inclusion of up to $75,000 in the 2021 budget for the purchase and installation of a portable building for additional office and storage space to be located adjacent to the existing Village Office.

In 2018, Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. was contracted to provide the Village with a seismic identification report for the Village’s Fire Hall that identified seismic upgrades required to ensure the fire hall would be able to withstand a disaster such as an earthquake, forest fire, or flood, so that personnel would be able to help residents in overall post-disaster recovery.

Council authorized to apply for a Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP)- COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Grant for up to $750,000 to renovate the Fire Hall to accommodate physical distancing and to complete the required seismic upgrades. Right now for safe distancing and changing, firefighters literally have to go outside to gear up.