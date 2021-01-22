Fire Damage at Vacant Downtown Chilliwack Restaurant Was Arson

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Fire crews were busy early Friday morning around 5:30AM with a fire at a vacant pho restaurant next to Big O Tires. This is off the Yale Road overpass.

Andrea from Big O Tires told FVN that the eatery had been empty for some time although there was equipment and kitchen gear inside.

No damage to Big O Tires, and no one was hurt.

This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca