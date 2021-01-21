Fraser Valley Labour Council AGM – Elects New Board

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Labour Council’s AGM was hewld virually on January 20. Labour Council Officers are elected and Executive set for the next 2 year term.

The Fraser Valley Labour Council is a chartered body of the Canadian Labour Congress striving to improve the lives of working people in the Fraser Valley.

FVLC Officers elected at their meeting are as follows:

President – Danielle (DJ) Pohl (BCGEU)

Secretary – Karin Vik (HEU)

Treasurer – Kris Lally (HSA)

Pohl is the volunteer campaign manager for Dr. Carin Bondar and her bid for School Trustee. The Chilliwack By-election is February 13.