Curl BC Cancelling Youth Events for Chilliwack, Kelowna

Fraser Valley – On the heels of the closure (for the season) of the Chilliwack Curling Rink, Curl BC has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 U18 and 2021 U21 BC curling championships.

It was previously planned that Curl BC’s two highest-profile 2021 youth events would take place in the spring. The top U18 teams were due to meet in Chilliwack with the U21 teams slotted for Kelowna. The national events had already been cancelled by Curling Canada.

However, due to the Provincial Health Officer restrictions on group sport as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, many curling clubs have decided to close their doors for the season.

Scott Braley, Curl BC CEO, said: “The latest extension of the restrictions has seen a surge in clubs deciding to shut for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

“There are still many unknowns about the length of the season for those clubs that remain open, so we decided it was not practical to press ahead with plans for spring championships.

“We understand this will be a huge disappointment. However, we also know that it is the best way to keep everyone safe and give more flexibility to host clubs who may need to close at short notice.”