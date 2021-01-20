Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack – Next Meeting is February 4

Chilliwack – The next meeting for the Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack is Thursday, February 4th at 7:00 PM and will be offered by web conference.

The speaker that night will be Dr Michael Cox, Associate Professor, Dept. of Urologic Sciences, UBC. And Senior Scientist, Vancouver Prostate Centre and he will speaking about emerging therapies for Prostate Cancer. To register for the meeting please send an email to deerikson@shaw.ca. Attendees may ask questions on the chat line.

Any questions, call Dale (604) 824-5506.