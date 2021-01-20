Opinion – Taxpayers Need Recall at City Hall – Taxpayers Federation

Vancouver – The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling for British Columbia’s recall legislation to be expanded to local governments.

“We can take pride that British Columbia is the only place in Canada that can fire provincial politicians between elections and now we need to extend that to our city halls,” said Kris Sims, B.C. director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “As more money and power flows through our city halls, we need more accountability from Vancouver to Vanderhoof.”

Provincial recall legislation allows for constituents to trigger a byelection if more than 40 per cent of voters sign a formal petition.

B.C. introduced Canada’s only recall legislation in 1991.

“As we recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, taxpayers need to know that every nickel is being spent wisely at city halls and that our elected politicians are acting responsibly,” said Sims. “If city politicians are giving themselves raises or blowing money on designer office furniture, local voters should be able to call them to the carpet.”

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on the government of Premier John Horgan and Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne to table legislation during the next session to expand recall powers to cities and towns across B.C.