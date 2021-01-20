AbbyPD Searching for Dallas Lajimodiere – Domestic Violence Charges

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Domestic Violence Unit is asking for the public’s assistance to locate Dallas Lajimodiere who has three outstanding warrants. He is known to frequent the Clearbrook area of Abbotsford.
