Valley RCMP Reunite Pet Urn Found at a Bus Stop With Owner

Fraser Valley – The owner of a pet’s urn has had it returned to them.

The urn found near a bus stop in the 45000-block of Yale Road in Chilliwack on November 30, 2020. Wen first broadcast by chillTV and posted to FVN, many people responded and told FVN that it was for a family pet.

The base of the urn was marked with the initials B.J., says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

On January 11, 2021, police were pleased to return the urn to its custodian.

A pleasant conclusion, says Rail, Identifying the owner of the urn underlines the significance of the partnership between police and media in the dissemination information to the public.