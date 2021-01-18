Numeris Scrapping TV Diary Survey

Toronto/Vancouver ( Broadcast Dialogue) – Alongside Numeris’ announcement Thursday that it’s rolling out its cross-platform Video Audience Measurement (VAM) solution nationally, the broadcast measurement agency revealed in a communique to members that it’s scrapping its TV Diary service.

Numeris paper diary

Completed weekly by randomly selected households, the paper TV Diary method has been capturing viewing habits across the country for decades. Portable People Meter (PPM) technology was adopted by major market stations in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver in the mid-2000s.

While Numeris had an online Radio Diary system already in place when the agency was forced to transition its staff to work from home at the outset of the COVID-19 lockdown in March, that was not the case with the television service. With no remote TV diary in place and unable to process physical diary returns, Numeris made the call to cancel the Fall 2020 ratings release, saying in July that it would focus on Spring 2021.

