Now More Than Ever – Nominate a Local Small Business for the Small Business BC Awards

Vancouver – In a year unlike any other, Small Business BC is celebrating the perseverance of small businesses by asking the public to nominate their favorite entrepreneurs for a Small Business BC Award.

This year, Small Business BC’s annual awards will honour entrepreneurs who were creative, determined and most of all, there for their communities when they needed them the most. Starting on January 18, 2021, all British Columbians can visit smallbusinessbc.ca/awards to nominate a local small business they love for an award that recognizes their contributions.

“This past year has been unlike any other for small business owners, which makes this celebration all the more important,” says Small Business BC CEO, Tom Conway. “In the midst of the challenges we’re facing, we want to take a moment and acknowledge the hard work and dedication it takes to run a successful business, especially during a pandemic.”

New to the Small Business BC Awards is the Solopreneur Award, which recognizes outstanding individuals who started successful businesses and can demonstrate vision, resilience and passion in achieving their goals.

The Best Community Impact Award will recognize businesses that have given back to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. While, the Best Innovation Award honours businesses that have pivoted and changed their business model to succeed in 2020.

This year the Small Business BC Awards are sponsored by First West Credit Union and its four locally known and trusted divisions: Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial.

Nominations are open to small businesses in every BC community, in the following six categories:

Best Youth Entrepreneur – Kwantlen Polytechnic University

– Kwantlen Polytechnic University Best Community Impact – Small Business BC

– Small Business BC Best Solopreneur – Small Business BC

– Small Business BC Best Innovation – Western Economic Diversification Canada

– Western Economic Diversification Canada Best Immigrant Entrepreneur – BDC

– BDC Premier’s People’s Choice – Province of British Columbia

Businesses can be nominated by both the businesses themselves and by members of the public who wish to show their support for an entrepreneur in their community.