New Supreme Court/Court House in Abbotsford Opens Monday January 18

Abbotsford – The new Abbotsford Court House, complete with the new Supreme Court of BC will open to the public on January 18.

Effective February 1, 2021, the Supreme Court will begin hearing trials in Abbotsford. As per most Supreme Court locations, matters in Abbotsford will be scheduled according to the assize system.

The Provincial Court begins sitting in the new Abbotsford Courthouse at 32375 Veterans Way today! pic.twitter.com/sEMjO7SKoI — BC Provincial Court (@BCProvCourt) January 18, 2021

For more information about the project, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2018AG0056-001380

Plaintiffs who file a notice of civil claim or a notice of family claim may indicate Abbotsford as the place of trial. The address for the Abbotsford Supreme Court registry is: 32375 Veteran’s Way in Abbotsford.

“The completion of the new Abbotsford Law Courts is welcome and exciting news for the project partners and community,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “This modern and fully accessible building was built to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold standards and will provide safe, secure and effective justice services to the local community and region for years to come.”

The 16,723 square-metre (180,000 square-foot), four-storey building houses 14 courtrooms – eight Provincial, three Supreme and three initial appearance/conference rooms.

The facility includes a law library and state-of-the-art technology to support the delivery of justice services well into the future. Best-practice building design was used to respond to the evolving needs for access to justice services.

Parties who have a civil or family trial scheduled in Chilliwack, New Westminster or Vancouver are invited to consider applying to move their trial to Abbotsford.

Information about available trial dates for civil and family actions can be found here.

Parties may also contact Supreme Court Scheduling for more information at sc.scheduling_ab@bccourts.ca.

The old court house building is actually owned by the City of Abbotsford. There are no immediate plans for a new use for the old site when court proceedings move.