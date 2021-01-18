Missing – RCMP Searching for Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan, 23, of Chilliwack. Ms. Gilfillan was last seen on January 10, 2021 in the 45000-block of Menholm Road.

RCMP/Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan

Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan description:

Caucasian female;

Height: 160 cm (5’03);

Weight: 91 kg (201 lbs);

Hair: brown;

Eyes: blue.

As investigators continue to search for Ms. Gilfillan they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Mackenzie’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

