City of Abbotsford Planning for Future Arena Needs- Opens Public Survey

Abbotssford – The City of Abbotsford is initiating an in-depth review and analysis of the City’s arenas to effectively plan for and fund current and future needs. Residents are invited to share their input online to help shape the future strategy.

That strategy is to guide the delivery of services and investments in arenas will ensure programs and services meet community needs and investments are effective, appropriate and timely. The City is connecting with members of the arena sports community to understand:

– the current and future demand for ice and dry-floor arena activities

– community interest and concerns associated with Abbotsford’s arena facilities.

As part of the study, the following facilities are being considered:

– Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC)

– Matsqui Recreation Centre (MRC)

– MSA Arena

– Abbotsford Centre

– The Rinks at the Summit Centre

– Abbotsford Curling Club

The City’s 2018 Parks, Recreation and Culture (“PRC”) Master Plan identified the need to develop an Arena Services and Infrastructure Strategy (the “Arena Strategy”) to study the current and future needs for arena services for ice and dry floor sports.

FYI – https://letstalkabbotsford.ca/arenastrategy