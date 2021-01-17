Metis Nation British Columbia Concerned Over Lack of AGM

Vancouver – At a meeting on December 14th 2020, the Metis Nation of BC board passed a motion that the President of Metis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) would call on the Métis National Council (MNC) to hold a meeting of the MNC Board of Governors in order to set the date for an Annual General Meeting.

The MNC has not had an Annual Meeting since 2018.

Chilliwack’s Louis de Jagger is Metis Nation Region 2 Director and was elected to the position in 2020. He told FVN about his concerns which were echoed by other Board Directors.

This means the MNC has not met its requirements under the Canada Corporations Act and we are in risk of losing our good standing. Such non-compliance puts federal funding for the MNC at risk. As a member organization which receives 12.5% of the funding we are at risk as well. (nearly 50% of our total MNBC funding)

Both the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan and the Métis Nation of Alberta have also called for the MNC to hold a meeting of the Board of Governors in order to set a date for an Annual General Meeting. The bylaws of the MNC require that a call for such a meeting come from three of its members. The MNBC board intends be that third member to call for a meeting.

From the media release:

The Annual General Meeting is necessary for the purpose of electing a new National President, meet the requirements of the Corporations Act and make sure funding continues. It is also essential so that the Métis National Council can address the matter of the probationary standing of the Métis Nation of Ontario and to hear the results of its membership audit in co-operation with the Province of Ontario. Your MNBC Board agrees with the definition of a Métis Citizen adopted by the Metis National Council in 2004. Our position is that we believe in due process, our Constitution, Senate and our legislative acts that guide us.

MOTION Date: January 11th, 2021

Motion to Appoint the MNBC Vice-President as the Designated Representative of the Métis Nation British Columbia in relation to all dealings with, and offices of, the Métis National Council.

“WHEREAS:

The Board of Directors of the Métis Nation British Columbia (the “MNBC”) passed a motion on March 4, 2020, stating that: all future issues with respect to the Métis Nation Homeland, Citizenship, or conduct of Métis Nation Governing Members – which are of fundamental importance to the future of the Métis Nation as a Nation and are, therefore, of too great of importance for individual MNBC Board Members to act unilaterally – be discussed and deliberated by all MNBC Board Members prior to decision-making at either the Métis Nation General Assembly or Board of Governors; The MNBC Board of Directors passed a motion on March 4, 2020, stating that: the MNBC, through its elected representatives, including the MNBC Board of Directors, is entitled to participate in the democratic decision-making of the Métis Nation through the Métis Nation General Assembly and Board of Governors; The MNBC Board of Directors passed a motion on March 4, 2020, stating that: it is the fiduciary responsibility of all MNBC Board Members to act in the best interest of the Citizens of the MNBC, as well as the Métis Nation as a whole, through their decision-making powers at the Métis Nation General Assembly and Board of Governors; By motion on December 14, 2020, the MNBC Board of Directors directed the MNBC President or the MNBC Vice-President to act as guided by the majority of the MNBC Board of Directors, and be accountable to the MNBC Board of Directors with respect to all positions presented, votes, and actions with respect to the MNBC’s activities as a Governing Member of the Métis National Council; By the same motion dated December 14, 2020, the MNBC Board of Directors directed the MNBC President or the MNBC Vice-President to take certain actions, within certain prescribed time periods, to seek for the voiding of the suspension of the Métis Nation Ontario from the Métis National Council and, despite the efforts of the MNBC Vice-President, the MNBC Board of Directors is of the opinion that the MNBC President has failed to take sufficient action, within the prescribed timelines, to fulfil the will of the MNBC Board of Directors with respect to the reinstatement of the Métis Nation Ontario; The Board of Governors of the Métis National Council consists of the Presidents or designated representatives of each member of the respective Provincial Metis Nations; and The MNBC Board of Directors wishes to appoint the MNBC Vice-President as its designated representative to the Board of Governors of the Métis National Council and sole representative at the Métis National Council General Assembly, instead of the MNBC President.

RESOLVED THAT:

1. The MNBC Vice-President is hereby appointed as the designated representative of the MNBC to the Board of Governors of the Métis National Council;

2. In accordance with the directions of the MNBC Board of Directors from time to time, the MNBC Vice-President shall have the sole authority to act on behalf of MNBC with respect to any and all affairs between the MNBC and the Métis National Council (including, but not limited to, participation in any and all of the Métis National Council’s portfolios, Ministries, interests, meetings, telephone calls, teleconferences, or videoconferences, or in any dialogue, contact or correspondence with representatives of the Métis National Council or its employees, representatives or contractors);

3. The MNBC President is hereby directed to cease to act as a representative of the MNBC to the Board of Governors of the Métis National Council and the authority of the MNBC President to engage in any of the activities referred to in paragraph 2 of these resolutions on behalf of the MNBC is hereby revoked;

4. The MNBC Vice-President is hereby authorized and directed, for and on behalf of the MNBC, to execute and deliver all such other documents, instruments and agreements, and to do allsuch acts or things, as may be necessary or desirable to give effect to the foregoing resolutions;

5. These resolutions shall be effective immediately upon being passed by the MNBC Board of Directors.”

Motion passed 7 to 1. VP Smith (did not vote) Chaired the meeting

Absent from the Meeting: President Clara Morin-Dal Col and Dr. Kate Elliott