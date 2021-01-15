Vancity BC Housing Webinar – January 26

Vancouver – You can register now for Vancity’s virtual webinar to hear Braden Batch from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Western Canada Housing Market Insights team provide an update on BC’s housing market, focusing on new construction, the resale market, and purpose built rentals.

The presentation will also touch on some of the evolving economic trends related to COVID-19 to help you better plan for 2021 and beyond.

The webinar is January 26 at Noon.