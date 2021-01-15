UPDATE – Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital – 14 Patients, Five Staff

Chilliwack/Surrey – JANUARY 15 UPDATE – Fraser Health informed FVN that in total, there have been 14 patient and five staff cases associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital. There have been no deaths.

JANUARY 7 ORIGINAL STORY – On Tuesday (January 5) in Acute Care, Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medical unit.

One patient has tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing is currently underway to determine if there has been further transmission. The outbreak is limited to one of the hospital’s medical units. The unit is temporarily closed to admissions. The hospital, including the Emergency Department, remains fully operational.

Sue S., a current patient at CGH, informed FVN that she was going through swab testing over the past few days at CGH. She is being treated for another medical ailment. She told FVN that while she has tested negative, she was asked to tell friends and loved ones, not to visit outside ( Where patients have a smoke break) for the time being.

Fraser Health continues to implement precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, have informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information. Chilliwack General Hospital is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-case basis.

At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.