chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 14, 2021 with Chris Hebb of BCHL and UFV Professor Emeritus Scott Fast (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn January 15, 2021

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 14, 2021 with Chris Hebb of BCHL and UFV Professor Emeritus Scott Fast.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

-And then there were four—four candidates are now locked in to run for ONE vacant School trustee position

-Student Safety once again is a hot news topic in Chilliwack

-We take a look at last week’s madness in Washington DC – from a local perspective

AND

-With COVID restrictions extended – could that kill the Chiefs season?

News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: Scott Fast, Professor Emeritus, UFV
Interview: Chris Hebb, Commissioner, BCHL

