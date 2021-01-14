Wednesday Morning’s Windstorm Created Record Warm Temperature

Chilliwack (with files from Roger Pannett/Environment Canada)- This time last year, we were shoveling through some snow. After Wednesday’s windstorm, we set a record warm temperature record.

Roger Pannett with Environment Canada noted:

During the strong gusty winds on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, temperatures peaked at a record 14.9C ,11.6C above normal.

The previous high max record 12.8 C in 1953.



FYI storm rainfall totals were as follows.

January 11/21 = 23.0 mm

January 12/21 = 34.2 mm