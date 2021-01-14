Organizational Changes at Cultus Lake Park

Cultus Lake – Joe Lamb, the Chief Administrative Officer announced a significant change to the Cultus Lake Parks organization.

Rachel Litchfield is taking on a newly created role, Rachel’s new title will be, Manager of Corporate Services / Corporate Officer responsible for Administration. In this new position Rachel will have Reception, Leasing and the new Communications position reporting directly to her. She will continue to handle all of the internal corporate documents including the Board meeting agenda packages and the meeting minutes.

Rachel started with the Park back in 2004 and has held many internal positions, both Union and Exempt. Rachel has also volunteered on Park committees through out the years.

The position of Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer will not be filled and will no longer exist at the Park.