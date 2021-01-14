Kent Celebration 125 Podcast – Leonne Bouchard Beebe on the history of the Limbert Family of Agassiz (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Kent Celebration 125 Podcast – Leonne Bouchard Beebe on the history of the Limbert Family of Agassiz.

This is an excerpt from a much-longer 2-part podcast with Leonne Bouchard Beebe. It touches on the beginnings of the Limberts of Agassiz, BC and the eventual creation of Limbert Mountain farm. This is a non-profit project in association with the District of Kent’s 125th-anniversary (in 2020). For the complete podcasts, go to Celebration 125: Podcast with Leonne Bouchard Beebe on YouTube. The Celebration 125: District of Kent Facebook page is another source with numerous postings and links.

For the history of the district, go to http://www.agassizharrisonmuseum.org.