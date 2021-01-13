Water Disruption in Harrison Village on Friday January 15

Harrison – Note that some Village of Harrison properties may experience water service disruptions on Friday, January 15, 2021, due to construction activity.
The affected area includes Esplanade Avenue and Lillooet Avenue between St. Alice Street and Hot Springs Road.
Affected properties will be contacted directly by the contractor.
Questions or concerns may be directed to: Tyson Koch, Operations Manager 604-796-2171.
