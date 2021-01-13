PJHL Still Hoping For A Season

Fraser Valley — As the NHL gears up for a short season, the BCHL is dealing with the BC Provincial COVID restrictions. BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb is hopeful for some type of a short season. There remains talk of Penticton on being a bubble city for play. Right now, players from the Chilliwack Chiefs and the other teams (excluding the lone American Club Wenatchee) are skating around pylons and doing shooting drills.

Lost in the dialogue is the PJHL.

The league was set to expand into Chilliwack with the Jets. However, the entire league, like others, remains on COVID Hold.

Pacific League Commissioner TrevorAlto told FVN :”we have every intention to have some form of completion of our season. This will depend on the restrictions in place by the PHO and how and when that loosens. We have various scenarios prepared and will be able to fall in line with whatever the parameters in place are in place. Currently our teams are all practicing and prepared to make a transition back to game play once it is deemed safe to do so.”