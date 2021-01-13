IHIT Recommends Manslaughter Charges in the Chilliwack Death of Carlton Leith

Chilliwack/Surrey – William Trevor Escott has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Carlton Leith.

Early on December 27, 2020, the Chilliwack RCMP responded to the 46200-block of Yale Road where they found 45-year-old Carlton Leith with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died a few days later.

Investigators learned that Leith was involved in an altercation with 42-year-old William Trevor Escott, which led to his injuries. Escott was later located by police and arrested.

This is believed to be an isolated incident with no connections to any of the other recent acts of violence.

On January 11, 2021, Escott was charged with manslaughter in connection with the homicide of Leith. Escott currently remains in custody.

“The work is not yet finished for our investigators as they continue to complete priority tasks,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “We believe there are witnesses of the altercation that haven’t yet come forward. We urge them to contact IHIT and speak with our investigators.”