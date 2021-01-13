Agassiz Mountie Quick To Aid 51 Year Old Man with Naloxone

Agassiz – On Tuesday afternoon ( January 5, 2021) Agassiz RCMP responded to a report of a man in medical distress in the 8200-block of Charles Drive. Although assured at the door of everyone’s wellbeing, officers persisted entering the residence where police located an unconscious 51-year-old man.

Alert officers immediately assessed and recognized the individual’s medical ailment before administering naloxone hydrochloride spray to the man who regained consciousness. Police continued to administer first aid to the victim until BC Ambulance arrived and transported the person to hospital.