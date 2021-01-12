Abby PD Searching For Michael Lopeke – B&E, Mail Theft – DO NOT APPROACH

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police investigators are looking for Michael Patrick Lopeke, wanted in relation to two 2020 property crime offences.
Oct 2020- LOPEKE was been identified as the suspect responsible for prying open mailboxes in an apartment lobby and stealing mail from within.
July 2020- LOPEKE was been identified as the suspect who broke two windows of buildings in the area of Garden St. Entry was gained to one building, with damage to a second building.
LOPEKE has been charged with:
– Mischief (2 counts) (section 430(4) Criminal Code of Canada)
– Theft of Mail (section 334(b) Criminal Code of Canada)
– Break and Enter (section 348(1) Criminal Code of Canada)
LOPEKE stands 5’11” feet tall, weighs 229 pounds, has short hair brown hair and brown eyes.
LOPEKE is wanted on a BC wide warrant for the above noted offences. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 9-1-1 or 604-859-5225.
DO NOT approach.
