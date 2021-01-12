Abby PD – Peardonville Assault Situation Ends Peacefully

Abbotsford – Details are sketchy from Abbotsford Police.

There was a heavy police presence at approx 2:45PM on Tuesday in the 31600 block of Peardonville Road.

AbbyPD officers were called to an assault with a weapon.

The victim had been able to flee the residence and call police. Numerous AbbyPD officers responded to this call. The male suspect spoke to officers over the phone and initially refused to exit the residence.

Just after 3PM, the man exited and surrendered to police after speaking to an AbbyPD crisis negotiator. A 30-year-old man remains in police custody.