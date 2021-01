BC Wildlife Rescue Fear Bird Feeders The Cause For West Coast Salmonella Outbreak (VIDEO)

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The Wildlife Rescue Association of BC posted to social media that they have

Increased reports of sick and dying birds have been noted across the Pacific Northwest, from Oregon to British Columbia.Wildlife Rescue is seeing record-breaking numbers of birds displaying symptoms of Salmonella infection.

They have noticed increased reports of sick and dying birds have been noted across the Pacific Northwest, from Oregon to British Columbia.Wildlife Rescue is seeing record-breaking numbers of birds displaying symptoms of Salmonella infection.

Rosedale’s Vickie Legere told FVN: Please be warned this is happening in the Fraser Valley! I think I’ve had a couple of these birds – actually took a picture of one, thinking it was strange that it just sat there. Take down your feeders immediately & wash them with a bleach solution. Do not put them back up for at least 2 weeks or more This includes water sources such as bird baths and bowls. The birds will not starve as they will find food in the wild for the two weeks my feeders are down.

If you find a sick bird, it’s important that you bring it to your local wildlife rehabilitator. Sick birds need to be removed from the environment so we can stop the spread of this deadly disease. Sick birds will appear fluffed up, sleepy, and may be easily approached (may not fly away). If you come into contact with a sick bird, please WASH YOUR HANDS! Salmonella (along with lots of other illnesses) is highly transmissible to humans and our companion animals!

Video can be found here – https://fb.watch/2UAlyHxBPM/