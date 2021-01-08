BCHL/Chiefs Season Pushed Back Into February

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – The BCHL has pushed the start of its regular season to the week of February 8 after it was announced yesterday that the Provincial Health Office (PHO) has extended current restrictions around team sports until February 5.

The league had planned to start in mid-January if restrictions were eased when the previous order expired as scheduled January 8.

“Although it is frustrating to have to delay our season start once again, we are in no way, shape or form throwing in the towel on the 2020-21 season,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “We understand why the order was extended and we will continue to work with the PHO on scenarios to start a season in a safe manner.”

BCHL teams will remain under Phase 2 protocols which allow for individual on-ice skills and drills.

So far, the Chilliwack Chiefs have not commented directly as they are dealing with this matter and the bleeding of players heading to the USHL to try and salvage a season for themselves.