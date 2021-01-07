Public Health Restrictions Extended to February 5 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley/Vancouver (with files from Global/CTV/CBC/CITY)- The Provincial Health order and restrictions for public gatherings, private residence and sports remain in effect until February 5 at the earliest. The current order was to have ended January 8, however, the COVID numbers continue to climb in BC.

How that will affect leagues like the BCHL, PJHL etc will still be determined, although it appears those seasons remain stalled.

Chilliwack FC’s Facebook thread is filled with disappointment as the soccer season remains in lock down for another month.

Funerals, weddings and baptisms can still be held with a maximum of 10 people attending, including the officiant. Receptions are not allowed, however.

Meetings, such as city council meetings and alcoholic anonymous meetings can still be held as long as COVID-19 guidelines are in place.

Rental and home viewings are restricted to a maximum of six people if space allows.

Religious in-person gatherings and worship services are suspended.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer, noted that the end is in site, but there is much work to do. “The number of new cases we are seeing in every health region shows us that some people made the decision to make an exception for themselves.”

More to come.