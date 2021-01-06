Abbotsford Police CAPTURE Stabbing Suspect from 2019 Gladys Avenue Homeless Camp Assault – Bradley Daniel Wernicke

Abbotsford – JANUARY 6 UPDATE – The 18 month search is over. Abby PD officers located and arrested Bradley Wernicke on Wednesday evening on his outstanding warrants. No other information was released.

UPDATE JANUARY 5, 2021 – Abbotsford Police Major Crime Detectives are looking for Bradley (Brad) Daniel WERNICKE, who is wanted for the 2019 stabbing on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford.

At approximately 11 pm on July 29, 2019, police responded to an altercation between two people at a homeless camp on Gladys Ave. A male in his early 60’s sustained severe stab wounds and was transported to hospital serious condition.

Abbotsford Police Major Crime Detectives have identified 36-year-old Bradley Daniel WERNICKE as the suspect in this serious assault.

WERNICKE has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault (section 268(2) Criminal Code of Canada)

Assault with a Weapon (section 267(a) Criminal Code of Canada)

WERNICKE stands 6 feet tall, weighs 183 pounds, has short hair brown hair and brown eyes.

WERNICKE remains wanted on a BC wide warrant for the above offences. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 9-1-1 or 604-859-5225. DO NOT approach WERNICKE.

JULY 21, 2019 ORIGINAL STORY – On Sunday night (July 28@11PM) Abbotsford Police responded to an altercation between two people at the homeless camp on Gladys Avenue. A male in his early 60’s sustained severe stab wounds and was transported to hospital, where he remains in serious condition.



The initial investigation has revealed that the parties are likely known to each other, but it’s not known at this time what instigated this incident. The suspect has yet to be identified.



Police have not yet recovered the weapon but believe there is no threat to public safety.



Abbotsford Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 604-859-5225, text 222973(abbypd) or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or solvecrime.ca