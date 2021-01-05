Richard Procee of Hofstede’s – Running for School Trustee

Chilliwack – Richard Procee is running for School Trustee in the upcoming February13th by-election. Richard and his wife,. Tera Hofstede have been operating Hofstede’s Country Barn for the past 25years.

Having graduated from McMaster University with a major in English and a minor in history and philosophy, Richard fully understands the importance and benefits of a solid education. “My strength is bringing balance and boldness to organizations.My intention is to help build a positive, successful and productive school board.

“Teachers need the resources to provide students with critical thinking while preparing them with necessary and relevant skills. Our educational system equipped with a wealth of resources will enable students to acquire the needed disciplines to succeed in our competitive world. Parents must feel confident that their children are pushed to their potential. Students will learn life skills navigating them into opportunities that will enhance their future and the community they live in.”I’m looking forward to serving our students, staff and the people of Chilliwack by bringing my skills and community commitment to the Board of Education.”

Procee is also a Deacon at the Grace Fellowship Church.

Procee is now the third official candidate for the February 13 by-election.