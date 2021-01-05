Report – 2020 Migration Trends – Chilliwack is Canada’s #8 Growth City

Chilliwack/Toronto/Pheonix – Ever used U-Haul? Sounds like we do !

Chilliwack is the No. 8 growth city in Canada, according to U-Haul® data analyzing migration patterns from 2020.

People coming to Chilliwack in one-way U-Haul trucks increased 32% during the past year, while departures rose 23% from 2019.

Arrivals accounted for 53.3% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Chilliwack during 2020 to make it the No. 8 city for netting do-it-yourself movers. Chilliwack, which climbed as high as No. 2 on this list back in 2015, was not ranked among the top 25 growth cities last year.

North Bay, Ont., is the No. 1 Canadian growth city for 2020. North Vancouver, Kingston, Belleville and the Barrie/Orillia corridor round out the top five. Ten of the top 15 growth areas are in Ontario. Quebec boasts six cities in the top 25, while British Columbia has five.

U-Haul growth cities are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks (i.e. moving vans ranging in size from 10 to 26 feet) arriving in a city versus departing from that city in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck sharing transactions that occur annually in Canada and the U.S.

