Mission – Stave Falls Dam/Blind Slough Dam Closed to All Traffic Between January 11 – 22

Mission – From the District of Mission – The Stave Falls Dam/Blind Slough Dam located on Dewdney Trunk Road will be closed to all traffic between January 11 – 22, 2021 for dam maintenance by BC Hydro.
