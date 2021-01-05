Junior B Hockey Takes Another Hit – Cyclone Taylor Cup, All-Star Game, and Prospects Game CANCELLED

Fraser Valley/Burnaby (Katie Lawrence PJHL) – British Columbia’s three Junior B hockey leagues have announced the cancellation of the 2021 Cyclone Taylor Cup, which was to be hosted by the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s Delta Ice Hawks from April 8-11 at the Ladner Leisure Centre.

The PJHL has teams in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission and Aldergrove.

The PJHL, along with the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League, and BC Hockey, have jointly made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event, due to the ongoing challenges and uncertainty posed by COVID-19.

“We’re disappointed to announce the cancellation of the 2021 Cyclone Taylor Cup. However, under the current circumstances, we believe this is the right decision to make,” said PJHL Commissioner Trevor Alto. “This way, each league can continue to focus on their own return to play for this year.

The Cyclone Taylor Cup is British Columbia’s annual Junior B provincial championship. It brings together champions of the PJHL, KIJHL, and VIJHL, as well as a host club in a four-team, four-day event. This marks the second time in as many years that the Cyclone Taylor Cup will not be contested, following the cancellation of the 2020 tournament in 100 Mile House at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has also led to the cancellation of the 2021 Prospects Game and the 2021 All-Star Game between the PJHL and the VIJHL, both of which began taking place annually between the two leagues in January 2020. More information about the 2022 Prospects and All-Star Games will be announced closer to the start of the 2021-22 season.

An announcement regarding the hosting status of the 2022 Cyclone Taylor Cup will be made prior to the conclusion of the 2020-21 hockey season.