Portal Homeless Shelter Swamped with COVID Cases

Chilliwack – It started out with a flurry of social media posts, then anonymous calls to FVN from Security Guards who were told not to go inside the Portal Homeless Shelter on Yale Road off Downtown Chilliwack.

Chilliwack City Hall directed FVN and chillTV calls to BC Housing and Fraser Health who have yet to comment.

Two thirds of RAN – Ruth and Naomi’s staff at their mission and many more at their satellite homeless shelter, The Portal, are infected, according to sources ( two dozen clients and one dozen staff).

Others are in quarantine at the Travelodge.

Tina McNeill Ortutay, who has been a long standing critic of where the Portal is located, told FVN that she has received many calls from concerned parents whose children go by the Portal on way to wither Chilliwack Middle School or Chilliwack Secondary.

On a public relations level, this timing could not have been worse. The 18 month temporary use permit for the location, expires with the City of Chilliwack near the end of 2021. RAN was told to find another place to house people in that shelter, away from the downtown core and “ground zero” for crime and drugs. The concern was raised in public hearings that the shelter was too close to the two schools mentioned earlier, and that has raised the ire of many parents.

More to come.