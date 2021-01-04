2021 Chilliwack School Trustee By-Election for February 13 – Nominations End Friday January 8

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School Board By-Election nomination period ends Friday January 8, 2021. Election day ( which usually has terrible turnout) is February 13, 2021 :

KEY DATES

ELECTION PERIOD

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Friday, January 15, 2021 at midnight

NOMINATION PERIOD

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 9:00 am – Friday, January 8, 2021 at 4:00 pm

DEADLINE FOR RECEIVING ORIGINALS OF FAXED OR EMAILED NOMINATION DOCUMENTS

Friday, January 15, 2021 at 4:30 pm

CAMPAIGN PERIOD

Saturday, January 16, 2021 – Saturday, February 13, 2021

VOTING

PLEASE NOTE:

All residents in Chilliwack, incuding the Fraser Valley Regional District Trustee Electoral Areas D, E and H, are eligible to vote on the following days at the following locations.

ADVANCE VOTING DAYS

Chilliwack Cultural Centre – 9201 Corbould Street

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Heritage Park – 44140 Luckakuck Way

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

GENERAL VOTING DAY

Saturday, February 13, 2021 – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at the following locations:

Heritage Park – 44140 Luckakuck Way

Chilliwack Cultural Centre – 9201 Corbould Street

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT FILING DEADLINE

Friday, May 14, 2021

FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT LATE FILING DEADLINE WITH $500.00 LATE FILING FEE

Monday, June 14, 2021

SAFETY MEASURES

The City of Chilliwack is committed to delivering a safe and physically distanced by-election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following Public Health, Elections BC and WorkSafeBC directives, the City’s COVID-19 safety plan for each voting place ensures the by-election will be safe for voters, candidates and election staff.

All voting places will have protective measures in place including:

physical distancing

capacity limits

plexiglass protective barriers

hand sanitizing stations will be provided

voters will be asked to sanitize their hands before and after voting

election officials will wear masks or face-visors

there will be frequent cleaning of voting stations and high-touch surfaces.

pencils/pens will be provided for voting and will be sanitized between use.

electors will be required to wear masks when voting.

those who are ill or self-isolating will be asked not to visit a voting place

SAFETY PLANS