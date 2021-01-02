Fraser Valley Conservancy Looks Back at 2020 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Conservancy took a video look back at 2020 and some of the amazing things they have been able to do thanks to supporters like you! Join Joanne, Tamsin, Jenn, Jon, Natasha, Aleesha, and Sofi for a quick hello and goodbye to 2020.
