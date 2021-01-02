Chiefs Commit to 2005-Born Forward A.J. Lacroix for 21-22 Season

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the addition of A.J. Lacroix, a 2005-born forward from the Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep program. Lacroix, a 6’ 194 pound power forward will be a great addition to the Chiefs forward group next season.

Last season for the West Van Bantam Prep program in the CSSHL, Lacroix tallied an impressive 2 points per game with 60 points in 30 games played. Lacroix attended camp last season with the Chiefs, and left a positive impression on the coaching staff.

“We are extremely confident that with A.J’s maturity, skill-set, and willingness to improve that he will be a key part of our program next season despite his age.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “We are proud to welcome A.J and his family to our organization and look forward to helping continue his development next season.” “I’d like to thank the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to join the Chilliwack Chiefs. I have heard nothing but good things about the organization and the fans and I’m looking forward to getting to work in August.” Said Lacroix.