Premier Horgan’s Statement on New Year’s Day

Victoria – Premier John Horgan issued the following statement marking New Year’s Day:

“As 2020 comes to a close, people around the province and the globe reflect on a year of hardship and heartbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic tested us in ways we never could have imagined. Many British Columbians have lost loved ones or become seriously ill themselves. Many have lost their job or their business.

“2020 has also been a year of lessons. We have learned time and again how strong and resilient we are when we come together in common purpose. We saw this in the spring, when we flattened the COVID-19 infection rate and restarted our social and economic activities over the summer. We are seeing this again now, as we work together with our public health experts and front-line and essential workers to battle the second wave of COVID-19.

“On this last day of the year, there is still cause to celebrate. In the months ahead, vaccines will be available to all British Columbians who want them. Until then, however, we must redouble our efforts to fight the pandemic and keep ourselves and others healthy and safe. Tonight, people will need to celebrate New Year’s Eve differently – by toasting family and friends virtually or with their household members only.

“Our government will keep working hard to protect schools and hospitals, help businesses operate safely and make sure front-line workers have the support they need. And we will continue to trust the science and listen to the experts.

“There are better days ahead. By taking care of each other, we will get through this.

“On behalf of all British Columbians, I wish you a happy new year!”