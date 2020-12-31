Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Tonight! New Year’s ‘wacking Eve! Watch CT take a bite out of the big Apple. Thursday 8:30PM ….. ish.
With Berris, Rachel, Geoff, John, Don and a cast of…. well.. that’s pretty much it.
On the chillTV YouTube Channel
chilltv.ca
Facebook and Twitter.
Well.. if you click here.. you can see the poorly shot promo … https://www.facebook.com/1141421452/videos/10223869484621971/
Be the first to comment on "chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! New Year’s ‘wacking Eve! – Thursday Night at 8:30PM…ish …. (VIDEO)"