BCLC – Deroche Woman Surprised When $1,000 Win was Actually $100,000

Deroche/Vancouver – Rina Scott was excited when she thought she won $1,000 playing 200X Multiplier, and completely floored when she realized her prize had three more zeroes.
“I was at home scratching my tickets,” said Scott, who purchased the winning Scratch & Win ticket at the Esso gas station in Deroche.
“I saw that I had won $1,000 but I didn’t notice that there was a multiplier for the game,” Scott explained. “When I went to scan the ticket it showed that I had actually won $100,000!”
The first person Scott told about her amazing win was her mother, but she said everyone she knows is happy for her.
“I live in a small town,” she said. “Everyone is excited for me.”
On how it feels to win, Scott said, “This will change my life for sure.”
