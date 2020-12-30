Independent Investigators Brought In – Fatal Highway 1 Incident in Chilliwack – December 29 – Third Death Was A Corrections Officer

Chilliwack – The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident near Chilliwack which has resulted in the deaths of three people. The third victim, a corrections officer, was taken to hospital but died later Tuesday evening.



On December 29, at approximately 4 a.m, Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment RCMP received a call of a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Highway 1 near Laidlaw.

The eventual accident tied up traffic for a number of hours eastbound on Highway one at Lickman.



A Chilliwack officer located the suspect vehicle travelling west bound in the east bound lanes near Annis Road, turned around and followed. A spike belt was deployed by a second officer, but the suspect vehicle was able to avoid it.



The suspect vehicle continued to travel west bound in the east bound lanes, then collided with a second vehicle travelling eastbound resulting in a fire. Officers attempted to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful. They were able to extract one person from the second vehicle who was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but were unable to extract the driver and a passenger from the suspect vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

FVN learned that the person taken to hospital ( in need of surgery, who later died) was a Corrections Canada staff member from Mountain Institution. The person informing FVN is corrections staff who wish to remain anonymous.

