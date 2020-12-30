Abbotsford/Langley – Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

Four patients have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is limited to one of the hospital’s medicine units. A patient cohorting plan is being implemented to allow for limited admissions to the unit. The hospital, including the Emergency Department, remains fully operational.

Fraser Health continues to implement precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, have informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information. Abbotsford Regional Hospital is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-case basis.

Three staff members who work in the Cedar Hill residence at Langley Memorial Hospital long term care have tested positive for COVID-19. The three staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site. Fraser Health is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has proactively implemented the following at the site:

• Staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care.

• Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

• Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

• Residents, families and staff are being notified.

• Twice a day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.