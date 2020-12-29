Fraser Valley Bandits Unveil TELUS Bandits Athletic Centre

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Bandits revealed details of the launch and name of the first Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Academy, which will be called the TELUS Bandits Athletic Centre.

Located in the heart of Abbotsford at West Oaks Mall on South Fraser Way, the facility is expected to open in early 2021. The space is designed to encourage participation and athletic development across a variety of sports and will feature five sport zones that will be open for use to youth and adult sport groups from across the Fraser Valley.

The five sport zones are as follows in alphabetical order:

The Badesha & Associates Zone will have multiple basketball hoops situated around a basketball half-court that is enclosed by netting and allows for user groups to practice, play and train

The Builders Zone is a fitness space designed for strength and conditioning with equipment for weightlifting and other exercises

The Panago Zone will consist of four walls and a ceiling of netting to allow for baseball and softball groups to practice pitching, batting and fielding

The RE/MAX Little Oak Realty Zone will feature multiple basketball hoops that encompass a basketball half-court within a netted area and will be used for drills, instruction and training

The Storage for Your Life Zone will have a professional sized volleyball court for users of all ages to enjoy an exciting indoor volleyball experience

The Bandits Athletic Centre will also showcase the Fraser Valley Bandits’ retail store, which will function as the club’s primary retail space for fans to purchase team merchandise, such as hats, jerseys, hoodies, and more. Fans will still have the opportunity to purchase these items through the Bandits’ online store and also on game days at Abbotsford Centre.

Sport zones are available for hourly and monthly rentals. Interested groups are encouraged to contact athleticcentre@thebandits.ca to inquire regarding availability.