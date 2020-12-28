Busy Holiday Weekend for Cultus Lake and Chilliwack River Valley Fire Departments

Cultus Lake – It was a busy Christmas Day for the Cultus Lake Fire Department this year. Crews responded to a vehicle roll over. Thankfully all involved were OK. Please remember to drive safe and allow enough time to get to your destination over the holiday season.

Cultus Lake Fire Department

Meanwhile for the Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department, it was a really busy week for the Professional Volunteers.

A total of 14 calls outs in seven days. 5 First Responder Calls, 3 Hydro Incidents, 1 Public Assist, and 6 MVI’s….so much for Christmas Break!