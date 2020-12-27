Chiefs Land St. Lawrence Commit Joshua Orrico

Chilliwack – On Boxing Day, the Chilliwack Chiefs announced the commitment of 2003-born defender Joshua Orrico for the 2021-22 BCHL season. Orrico, a native of Woodbridge, Ontario is currently suiting up for St. Andrews College, a familiar recruiting ground for the Chiefs organization. Last season, he totalled 6 goals, 26 assists for 32 points in 56 games played.

He is an elite skater, with a high-end skill set that will help the Chiefs transition game next season. “Josh is a player we feel will really add to our team speed and transition game next season.” Said Chiefs Associate Coach and Assistant GM Brad Rihela.

“We are really excited that he made the decision to commit to Chilliwack. We have had a lot of success with recruiting players from SAC, and we know that with the great program Coach Manning and his staff run, these players are ready to step in and make an impact.” “Josh fills a need for us in terms of his skill-set, and skating ability. More importantly, he is a high character individual that will fit into our team dynamic seamlessly. We would like to welcome him and his family to the Chiefs organization.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney.

When asked about the decision to commit to Chilliwack, Orrico had this to say “I am really excited about joining the Chilliwack Chiefs because of the quality of their coaching staff and training facilities. I believe this is one of the top development programs in North America as evidenced by their track record in producing high calibre NCAA Division 1 players.”